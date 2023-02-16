Friday's Women's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips: Matthews to strike back

Where to watch

New Zealand v Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event, 1pm

West Indies v Ireland

Sky Sports Cricket, 5pm

Best bet

Hayley Matthews to score 24 or more runs

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Friday's T20 World Cup preview

There are two basement battles in the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday with Group One strugglers New Zealand and Bangladesh locking horns before West Indies take on Ireland in a clash between Group Two's bottom pair.

All four of the nations are on the verge of elimination without a win between them with New Zealand's vastly inferior net run-rate in Group One putting them in the worst position.

But the West Indies have not been helped by the fact their first two matches of the tournament were against big hitters England and India, putting them on the back foot.

They are 4-9 to defeat Ireland and key to their chances will be skipper Hayley Matthews, who fluffed her lines with a score of two against India last time out but struck 42 against England and 46 in a warm-up with Sri Lanka beforehand.

She is worth a bet to score at least 24 runs.

