Friday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Friday's T20 Blast

Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Friday

Best bet

Yorkshire to beat Worcestershire

2pts 4-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Friday's T20 Blast predictions

Friday's televised T20 Blast game is Derbyshire's home fixture against Nottinghamshire but the best bet could come in another North Group match as Yorkshire are fancied to see off Worcestershire at Headingley.

The battle for quarter-final qualification from the North Group should be fierce as just two points separated the top eight teams in the section before Nottinghamshire's clash with Durham on Thursday.

Worcestershire won their first four T20 games of the season but are looking over their shoulders after back-to-back defeats to Northamptonshire and Lancashire so resurgent Yorkshire are worth backing to complete a hat-trick of losses for the New Road outfit.

Yorkshire lost the reverse fixture on May 26 by two wickets but Worcestershire needed three sixes from number nine Adam Finch in the final over to seal an unlikely victory.

Shan Masood's Yorkshire come into the rematch in fine spirits after four straight wins, including a victory over Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley.

England opener Dawid Malan has been in commanding form and all-rounders Jordan Thompson, David Wiese and Ben Mike starred in the win over Leicestershire last time out so the confident hosts should shine on Friday evening.

