England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 6pm Wednesday

Best bet

Alice Capsey top England runscorer

1pt 100-30 bet365

18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

Sri Lanka Women landed a 13-1 upset by winning Saturday's second T20 international against England and the underdogs did it in style, thumping their hosts by eight wickets with 40 balls to spare in Chelmsford.

It could have been even worse for England, who slipped to 66-8 before an innings of 34 from number eight Charlie Dean dragged them to 104 all out after a much-improved bowling performance from the Lankans.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu dismissed the dangerous Danni Wyatt in the first over of England's innings and then cracked 55 off 31 balls to turn the run-chase into a formality, but her side are 6-1 to win the series decider in Derby.

Alice Capsey was stifled by Sri Lanka's bowlers in the second T20, but the teenager scored a scintillating 51 off 27 balls in the rain-affected win at Hove in the series opener.

The number three's previous T20 innings was 46 from 23 deliveries against Australia at Lord's and Capsey is worth backing to top-score as England bid to bounce back from Saturday's shock.

