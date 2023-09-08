England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Sri Lanka Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11am Saturday

Best bet

Tammy Beaumont top England runscorer

1pt 11-4 bet365 , Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England Women v Sri Lanka Women predictions

Sri Lanka pulled off a historic T20 series win over England last week but repeating those heroics in the three-match ODI series, which begins in Durham on Saturday, could prove a tall order.

England rested many of their stars for that 20-over series after a hectic Ashes summer, opting to blood some new talent.

The hosts' decision did not pay off as expected, however, as their batters struggled badly against Sri Lanka's spinners.

Nevertheless, England are 1-12 to win Saturday's first ODI, although they will need to bat much better than they did in the final two T20s when they mustered totals of 104 all out and 116 all out in defeat.

With some of their newer players failing to step up to the plate in the 20-over contests, England may lean on their star names in the three 50-over matches.

Tammy Beaumont was rested for the T20 series, but she remains one of England’s best batters and boasts an average of over 40 in ODIs.

The opener starred for the Welsh Fire in this year's Hundred, scoring 290 runs at an average of 41.42.

Beaumont clearly arrives in good nick and she could make the selectors think twice about rotating again by top-scoring for the hosts at Chester-le-Street.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport