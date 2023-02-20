England Women v Pakistan Women predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England Women v Pakistan Women in the Women's T20 World Cup
Where to watch
England Women v Pakistan Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm
South Africa Women v Bangladesh Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 5pm
Best bet
Sophie Ecclestone to take two or more wickets
2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Tuesday's Women's T20 World Cup preview
After digging deep to see off India last time out, England can secure top spot in Group Two in the Women's T20 World Cup with a victory over Pakistan in Cape Town on Tuesday.
England defeated the West Indies and Ireland with relative ease in their opening two matches before passing their greatest test in Group Two with an 11-run win over outright contenders India.
England were 29-3 at one stage but fought back thanks to decent scores from Nat Sciver-Brunt (50), Amy Jones (40) and skipper Heather Knight (28).
But there have also been some impressive performances in England's bowling department this tournament.
Sophie Ecclestone has posted figures of 3-23, 3-13 and 1-14 in the tournament and has claimed at least two wickets in three of her last four T20 meetings with Pakistan since December 2019.
She is worth a bet to pick up a couple of wickets against Pakistan as England prepare for the knockout stage in South Africa.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport