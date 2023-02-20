Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

England Women v Pakistan Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England Women v Pakistan Women in the Women's T20 World Cup

England have made a terrific start to the Women's T20 World Cup
England have made a terrific start to the Women's T20 World CupCredit: Jan Kruger-ICC

Where to watch

England Women v Pakistan Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm

South Africa Women v Bangladesh Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 5pm

Best bet

Sophie Ecclestone to take two or more wickets
2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Tuesday's Women's T20 World Cup preview

After digging deep to see off India last time out, England can secure top spot in Group Two in the Women's T20 World Cup with a victory over Pakistan in Cape Town on Tuesday.

England defeated the West Indies and Ireland with relative ease in their opening two matches before passing their greatest test in Group Two with an 11-run win over outright contenders India.

England were 29-3 at one stage but fought back thanks to decent scores from Nat Sciver-Brunt (50), Amy Jones (40) and skipper Heather Knight (28).

But there have also been some impressive performances in England's bowling department this tournament.

Sophie Ecclestone has posted figures of 3-23, 3-13 and 1-14 in the tournament and has claimed at least two wickets in three of her last four T20 meetings with Pakistan since December 2019.

She is worth a bet to pick up a couple of wickets against Pakistan as England prepare for the knockout stage in South Africa.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 February 2023Last updated 16:04, 20 February 2023
