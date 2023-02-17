England Women v India Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

England v India

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 1pm

South Africa v Australia

Sky Sports Cricket, 5pm

Best bet

Alice Capsey to score 19 or more runs

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

England v India preview

England and India are both expected to go deep in the T20 Women's World Cup in South Africa but the sides will first meet at Port Elizabeth in a key clash which will go a long way to determining the outcome of Group Two.

Both teams have started the tournament with two wins from two matches with England ahead on net run-rate and the winner of this contest will have one foot in the semi-finals.

England swatted aside the West Indies in their opener before facing some resistance from Ireland and their spinners in their second match but prevailing by four wickets.

Going into the tournament it was expected that the experience of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt would be key but England's youngsters have also risen to the occasion.

And one player who continues to show immense promise is 18-year-old Alice Capsey.

Capsey was stumped on 13 in the first match with the West Indies but responded in style against Ireland, firing 51 off only 22 balls.

In her first 12 T20 internationals for England, Capsey has averaged 33.11 and she scored 38 not out against India in Bristol back in September. Back her to score at least 19 runs at St George's Park.

