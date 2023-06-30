England Women v Australia Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Best bet

Tahlia McGrath top Australia runscorer

1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

England Women v Australia Women predictions

After losing the one-off Test against Australia Women at Trent Bridge, England need to win five of the six Twenty20 internationals and ODIs if they are to regain the Ashes.

It is a tough task given Australia's white-ball dominance and the Aussies are hot favourites to win the first T20 at Edgbaston, where they took Twenty20 gold in last year's Commonwealth Games.

They franked that form with victory in February's T20 World Cup in South Africa, beating the hosts in the final to claim their sixth title in eight editions of the tournament.

Australia's all-rounders starred in their 89-run Test win and their batting depth could be crucial in the limited-overs series too. Tahlia McGrath looks a big price to top-score for the Aussies, having cracked 91 not out off 49 balls against England in the last Ashes T20 clash in January 2022.

McGrath was the third-highest runscorer in this year's Women's Premier League in India, has made at least 40 in eight of her 18 T20 international knocks, and scored 61, batting at number four, in the Test win.

