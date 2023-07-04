England Women v Australia Women predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

Sophie Ecclestone top England wicket-taker

1pt 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tahlia McGrath top Australia runscorer

1pt 15-4 bet365

England Women v Australia Women predictions

Small margins decided Australia's exhilarating last-gasp success over England at Edgbaston on Saturday and Heather Knight's team have to believe they are capable of bouncing back at The Oval in the second Ashes T20 international.

The Aussies got up by four wickets with a ball in hand under the lights in Birmingham but there looks to be barely a bail between the Ashes rivals this summer and, given the shortness of the T20 format and the energy in the England camp, the hosts might be dangerous outsiders.

England have to win to have any chance of regaining the Ashes and, whether or not they deliver, spinner Sophie Ecclestone is likely to play a huge role.

The ICC's top-ranked bowler in this format, Ecclestone produces sharp turn and gets wickets. She took 2-24 at Edgbaston on Saturday, is a class apart from the rest of the home attack and looks comfortably the best bet to be top England wicket-taker at The Oval.

Admirable Australian opener Beth Mooney's unbeaten 61 sealed Saturday's four-wicket win and she is favourite to be her side's top runscorer. However, number three Tahlia McGrath batted beautifully for her 29-ball 40 and looks better value in the same market.

