England Women v Australia Women Ashes predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v Australia Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 11am Thursday

Best bets

Nat Sciver-Brunt to score a first-innings century

1pt 8-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sophia Dunkley to score a first-innings fifty

2pts 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

England Women v Australia Women predictions

England Women take on Australia Women over one Test match, three Twenty20 internationals and three ODIs as they bid for a first Ashes series victory since 2013-14.

A points system determines the winner of the multi-format contest and Australia triumphed 12-4 in their 2021-22 home series, in which England picked up two of their points in rained-off T20 games.

They drew a thrilling Test match in Canberra, finishing 12 runs short of victory with nine wickets down after captain Heather Knight had scored 168 not out in a first-innings total of 297, and the 2023 series starts with a Test at Trent Bridge.

A rash of draws in women's Tests means the Ashes opener will be played over five days, rather than four, and the Aussies will be without two of their most experienced long-format players.

Opener Rachael Haynes, who made 86 in last year's Ashes Test, has retired and skipper Meg Lanning, who top-scored with 93 in the first innings in Canberra, has not been passed fit for this tour, leaving wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy to captain the side.

Strength in depth is not a concern for Australia, who still have the all-round talents of Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen in their squad.

Australia's white-ball quality makes them hard to oppose in the series betting. They won all six ODIs against England in the last two Ashes and thrashed their old rivals by 71 runs in the 50-over World Cup final last April.

However, England's batters go into the Trent Bridge Test in good nick after piling up 650 in a warm-up match against Australia A while the Aussie first team conceded 562 in their draw with England A.

Opener Tammy Beaumont made 201 as England scored 510 in a day's play against the Australian second string and there were also half-centuries for Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

Sciver-Brunt relishes the challenge of taking on Australia, scoring an unbeaten 148 in a losing cause in the 2022 World Cup final. As captain of Trent Rockets in The Hundred she knows Trent Bridge well and, having scored 169 not out in last year's Test against South Africa, she is worth a bet to make a first-innings ton.

Dunkley's 32-ball 45 briefly looked as though it might power England to an unlikely Ashes Test win in Canberra and she is a big price to reach 50 in the first innings. She made 74 not out in her debut innings against India in Bristol in 2021 and warmed up for the series with 84 against Australia A.

Women's Ashes schedule & scoring system

Thursday to Monday One-off Test, Trent Bridge

Four points to the winning team, two points each for a draw or a tie

July 1 First T20, Edgbaston

July 5 Second T20, The Oval

July 8 Third T20, Lord's

Two points to the winning team, one point each for a tie or no result

July 12 First ODI, Bristol

July 16 Second ODI, Rose Bowl

July 18 Third ODI, Taunton

Two points to the winning team, one point each for a tie or no result

