England vs Pakistan first Test predictions, odds and cricket betting tips: Brook can set the tone as a new era begins

England vs Pakistan first Test start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday August 19–Sunday August 23

Start time 11am

Venue Headingley, Leeds

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

England vs Pakistan first Test betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Harry Brook top England first-innings runscorer

2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Mohammad Abbas top Pakistan first-innings wicket-taker

1pt 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Having a bet at York's Ebor Festival? Click here to find out how to claim £50 in Sky Bet free bets .

England vs Pakistan first Test odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England 4-7 Pakistan 3-1 Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs Pakistan series odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this series. Here are the latest odds:

Series winner Odds England 2-7 Pakistan 9-2 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs Pakistan first Test prediction

A new era awaits England following the acrimonious end of Bazball earlier this summer, with both captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum departing.

However, with Joe Root returning as Test captain and Marcus Trescothick reprising his role as interim head coach, it is hard to make a case that this is a brave new world.

New boss Stephen Fleming will not take over until December so this three-Test series against Pakistan, which starts at Headingley on Wednesday, will be viewed as an attempt to steady the ship after a rocky few months.

There are no potential debutants in the England squad but a few names have been called in from the cold, with Jordan Cox likely to bat at three in Jacob Bethell’s absence and Dan Lawrence facing the unenviable task of filling Stokes's role as all-rounder.

The visitors are hardly in the best nick themselves after losing eight of their last nine away Tests and they are without captain Babar Azam, who has a finger injury. The struggles of the pair are best illustrated by the fact that neither has won a series in the last 18 months.

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook missed out on the top job to Root but that could be a bonus for his prospects with the bat in this first Test. The 27-year-old burst onto the scene with some remarkable performances against Pakistan in 2022.

In ten innings against these opponents, Brook has four centuries and averages 84.10. He had a solid campaign in The Hundred, making 206 runs in eight matches for Sunrisers Leeds, and should relish the conditions here at his home ground.

The weather looks set to play a big part and while Headingley has traditionally been a good batting ground, cloud cover for the first two days could bring the bowlers right into it.

Brook tends to flourish in counter-attacking situations and with Root now burdened with the captaincy once again, the younger man can be fancied to top score for the hosts in the first innings.

There are not many Pakistan players better suited to playing in English conditions than Mohammad Abbas and the crafty veteran should be backed to be the visitors’ top first-innings wicket-taker.

Abbas took eight wickets in his last appearance against the West Indies and has a wealth of experience in the County Championship to call upon.

Now at Derbyshire, he has taken 50 or more wickets in an English summer three times, and could torment England if the forecast conditions arrive.

The two teams face off at Lord’s in next week's second Test before a potential series decider which begins at Edgbaston on September 9.

Read more...

'His putting stroke looked in excellent condition over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the BMW Championship

'He relishes breezy conditions and three days of wind is forecast' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Nexo Championship

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.