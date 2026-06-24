England vs New Zealand third Test predictions, betting tips and odds: Back Duckett to star in series decider

England vs New Zealand third Test start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 25 to Monday, June 29

Start time 11am

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

England vs New Zealand third Test betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ben Duckett to score over 64.5 match runs

4pts 5-6 bet365

Ben Duckett to be top England first-innings runscorer

1pt 5-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Under 11.5 match sixes

2pts Evens bet365

England vs New Zealand third Test odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England 5-6 New Zealand 8-5 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs New Zealand third Test prediction

New Zealand beat England by 253 runs in the second Test at The Oval but the hosts are odds-on to seal a 2-1 series victory at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson missed the second game due to an investigation over their late-night celebrations following England's victory in the series opener.

Both have been cleared to play at Trent Bridge so Joe Root, a reluctant stand-in for Stokes at The Oval, can return to the ranks.

Root made 46 and 77 in a losing cause last week, passing 14,000 Test runs along the way, but he was dismissed in both innings by player of the match Matt Henry, who finished with 11 wickets.

New Zealand's fast bowlers have been excellent, helped by Tom Blundell's deft work behind the stumps, and they are unlikely to roll over in the third Test.

Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips scored crucial centuries at The Oval and Blundell, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also made important runs.

England's inexperienced bowling attack allowed the Kiwis to recover from 280-7 to post a first-innings total of 391 and they must be more ruthless at Trent Bridge.

The needless run-out of opener Ben Duckett in the first innings was another gift for New Zealand.

Duckett has not reached 50 in any of his last 14 Test innings but he loves batting at Trent Bridge, where he made 71 and 76 against the West Indies in 2024 and a rapid 140 against Zimbabwe last summer.

The left-hander looked in great touch before being run out in the second Test, racing to 36 from 25 balls.

Duckett's four County Championship matches for Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge this season yielded scores of 25, one, 62, 93, 42, 203 not out and 29 so he is well worth supporting on his home ground.

Despite the returns of Stokes and big-hitting England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, backing under 11.5 sixes looks a good bet.

Batting should be easier in Nottingham than it was at Lord's and The Oval but only nine sixes were hit in the first two matches of the series.

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