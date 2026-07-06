England vs India third T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Back India skipper to shine at Trent Bridge

England vs India third T20 start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, July 7

Start time 5.30pm

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

England vs India third T20 betting tips & predictions

Best bets

India

2pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Shreyas Iyer to score over 23.5 runs

3pts 17-20 Hills

England vs India third T20 odds

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Match result Odds England 4-5 India Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India third T20 prediction

Managing the England football team is regarded as one of the hardest jobs in sport but India's cricket captain is under even more pressure.

Shreyas Iyer succeeded T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav last month and his first series in charge ended in a shock 2-0 defeat to Ireland.

Rain ruined the opening game of India's five-match T20 series with England, who won Saturday's second T20 at Old Trafford by four wickets.

After openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were dismissed for ducks, Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76 sealed victory for the hosts with one over to spare.

However, India had won six of their previous seven T20s against England and they look a tempting bet to level the series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

It was a tough weekend for the Iyer family as Shreyas's influencer sister Shresta was evicted from Lock Upp, a popular prison-themed reality show on Netflix India.

England got out of jail at Old Trafford with a bit of help from India spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who conceded 29 runs in the 17th over of the run-chase.

Remarkably, 56 of England's 191 runs came in just two overs as skipper Harry Brook took two fours and three sixes off five deliveries from Arshdeep Singh during the Powerplay.

That stat demonstrates how much of the match India controlled and they should enjoy conditions at Trent Bridge, where spinners play a big role in T20 cricket.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra had combined figures of 6-68 in the last Nottingham T20 international in September 2023, when leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-27.

Iyer made 37 from 22 balls in Manchester, having started the series with an excellent innings of 68 off 47 before the rain came in Chester-le-Street.

His knock in Durham had a rating of 91 per cent on Cricinfo's Control metric – meaning the ball nearly always ended up where he intended – and he can clear a modest runs line at Trent Bridge.

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