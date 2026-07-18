England vs India third ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Root's resistance to prove futile 

England vs India third ODI start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, July 19

Starts 11am

Venue Lord's, London

TV Sky Sports Cricket

England vs India third ODI betting tips & predictions

Bet bets

India

2pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Joe Root to be top England runscorer

3pts 11-4 bet365, Paddy Power

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England vs India third ODI odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on the third ODI between England and India at Lord's on July 19

Match result Odds England 8-11 with bet365 India 11-10 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India third ODI prediction

England and India head to Lord's on Sunday with their three-match ODI series finely poised after Joe Root inspired the hosts to a four-wicket victory in Cardiff on Thursday.

Root's unbeaten 99 levelled the series after India had looked in control at 178-3 before losing their final seven wickets for just 55 runs. Virat Kohli made 65 and Shreyas Iyer added 66, but England's seamers seized their opportunity to leave India with only 233 to defend.

Despite that setback, India still look the best bet in this series decider. The tourists have looked the stronger side for long periods across the first two matches, with Shubman Gill, Kohli, Iyer and Washington Sundar all posting half-centuries.

England continue to rely heavily on Root after their top order again struggled against India's attack.

Lord's has offered plenty of assistance to seam bowlers this summer and those conditions should suit India's disciplined bowling unit.

The hosts start as favourites, but India have the batting depth and experience to bounce back and clinch the series.

Joe Root continues to be England's most able batter Credit: ECB via Getty Images

If England are to prevail, Root is once again likely to be at the heart of their challenge. The former captain has scored 175 runs in the first two matches, following 76 in the opener with his match-winning unbeaten 99 in Cardiff.

No player has scored more runs in the series and he has reinforced his ability to adapt when conditions become difficult.

While Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook have all found life hard against India's attack, Root has provided the calm presence England need.

His technique, patience and ability to build an innings make him the standout candidate to finish as England's top run-scorer for the third match running.

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