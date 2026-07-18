- More
England vs India third ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Root's resistance to prove futile
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England vs India at Lord's on Sunday
England vs India third ODI start time, date, TV channel and venue
Date Sunday, July 19
Starts 11am
Venue Lord's, London
TV Sky Sports Cricket
England vs India third ODI betting tips & predictions
Bet bets
India
2pts 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports
Joe Root to be top England runscorer
3pts 11-4 bet365, Paddy Power
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
England vs India third ODI odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on the third ODI between England and India at Lord's on July 19
|Match result
|Odds
|England
|8-11 with bet365
|India
|11-10 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
England vs India third ODI prediction
England and India head to Lord's on Sunday with their three-match ODI series finely poised after Joe Root inspired the hosts to a four-wicket victory in Cardiff on Thursday.
Root's unbeaten 99 levelled the series after India had looked in control at 178-3 before losing their final seven wickets for just 55 runs. Virat Kohli made 65 and Shreyas Iyer added 66, but England's seamers seized their opportunity to leave India with only 233 to defend.
Despite that setback, India still look the best bet in this series decider. The tourists have looked the stronger side for long periods across the first two matches, with Shubman Gill, Kohli, Iyer and Washington Sundar all posting half-centuries.
England continue to rely heavily on Root after their top order again struggled against India's attack.
Lord's has offered plenty of assistance to seam bowlers this summer and those conditions should suit India's disciplined bowling unit.
The hosts start as favourites, but India have the batting depth and experience to bounce back and clinch the series.
If England are to prevail, Root is once again likely to be at the heart of their challenge. The former captain has scored 175 runs in the first two matches, following 76 in the opener with his match-winning unbeaten 99 in Cardiff.
No player has scored more runs in the series and he has reinforced his ability to adapt when conditions become difficult.
While Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook have all found life hard against India's attack, Root has provided the calm presence England need.
His technique, patience and ability to build an innings make him the standout candidate to finish as England's top run-scorer for the third match running.
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Read more...
How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks
Spain vs Argentina prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Spain vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
England vs India third ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Root's resistance to prove futile
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inCricket
Last updated
- T20 Blast Finals Day: Experience can see Somerset through
- England vs India second ODI: Back Duckett to delight Cardiff crowd
- England vs India first ODI: Hosts should kick on after T20 triumph
- England vs India fifth T20: Hosts can continue dominant form
- England vs India fourth T20: Busy Buttler should make big impact in Bristol
- T20 Blast Finals Day: Experience can see Somerset through
- England vs India second ODI: Back Duckett to delight Cardiff crowd
- England vs India first ODI: Hosts should kick on after T20 triumph
- England vs India fifth T20: Hosts can continue dominant form
- England vs India fourth T20: Busy Buttler should make big impact in Bristol