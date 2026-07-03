England vs India second T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Sharma should continue to pummel England's attack

England vs India second T20 start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 4

Start time 2.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition T20I Series

TV Sky Sports Cricket

England vs India second T20 betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Abhishek Sharma to hit most match sixes

3pts 7-2 bet365

Harry Brook top England batsman

2pts 16-5 Hills

England vs India second T20 odds

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Match result Odds England 4-5 India Evs

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India second T20 prediction

England host T20 world champions India in the second match of their five-game series at Old Trafford after rain washed out the opener at Chester-le-Street.

The first contest was evenly poised before the weather intervened. England reduced India to 6-2, but the tourists recovered superbly to post 189-7 from their 20 overs.

New captain Shreyas Iyer led the way with 68 from 47 balls, while Abhishek Sharma stole the headlines with a blistering 59 from just 24 deliveries, including hitting four sixes.

Sharma also became the fastest player to reach 100 international T20 sixes by balls faced, needing just 789 deliveries, and there could be more to come from the opener, who is attractively priced to hit the most sixes in the second clash at Old Trafford.

India's only real concern was another failure from opener Sanju Samson, increasing speculation that teenage IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi could finally make his international debut.

England captain Harry Brook also has a point to prove after a difficult run with the bat and will be keen to answer his critics against the world champions.

The forecast is much improved in Manchester, so a full match should finally provide a proper test of both batting line-ups.

Brook has also spoken about his ambition to become England's Test captain following Ben Stokes' retirement.

A strong performance against India would strengthen his credentials even further, and the Yorkshireman will relish the opportunity to lead from the front in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd.

England vs India team news and predicted line-ups

England

Jofra Archer is expected to return after being rested for the opening match, with Luke Wood the most likely player to make way. Phil Salt is expected to be fit despite briefly leaving the field with a shoulder issue in Durham.

Predicted line-up: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

India

India could make one change at the top of the order after another failure from Sanju Samson. Teenage opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi is pushing hard for an international debut after topping the IPL run-scoring charts this season.

Predicted line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

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