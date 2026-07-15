England vs India second ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Back Duckett to delight Cardiff crowd

England vs India second ODI start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 16

Start time 1pm

Venue Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket

England vs India second ODI betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ben Duckett to be top England runscorer

2pts 9-2 general

Under 13.5 sixes

3pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

England vs India second ODI odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England 10-11 India 10-11

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India second ODI prediction

After a chastening 4-0 T20 series defeat to England, India were impressive winners of Tuesday's first ODI in Edgbaston.

The second game of the three-match series takes place in Cardiff and England are aiming to avoid a ninth defeat in their last ten ODIs against India.

The hosts collapsed from 61-0 to 107-6 in Birmingham before a century stand between Joe Root and Liam Dawson dragged them to a total of 258.

Opener Ben Duckett had given England a solid start, making 43 off 45 balls before falling to a smart catch from Jasprit Bumrah on the boundary.

Duckett was one of three opening batsmen dismissed for a duck in last year's Cardiff ODI against the West Indies.

He faces a tough challenge against Bumrah, who conceded only 31 runs in nine overs on Tuesday, but that is factored into his generous top-runscorer odds.

The left-hander knows Cardiff well, having played for Welsh Fire in the first two seasons of The Hundred.

Duckett ended his lean run in Test cricket with an excellent century against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last month and has a fine ODI record at home, averaging 51.61 after 14 matches.

India captain Shubman Gill broke the back of the run-chase at Edgbaston with 80 off 75 balls before retiring hurt due to a hamstring problem.

Gill has struggled with cramps in the past so India hope he will be available as they bid to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Only eight sixes were hit in the first ODI – two of them by Duckett – and under 13.5 maximums looks a good bet in Cardiff.

England may temper their usual aggressive approach after their top order crumbled in the opening game.

Root's unbeaten 166 helped them chase down 309 against the Windies at Sophia Gardens last summer, when England's innings featured 33 fours but only three sixes.

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