England vs India fourth T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Busy Buttler should make big impact in Bristol

England vs India fourth T20 start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 9

Start time 5.30pm

Venue County Ground, Bristol

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

England vs India fourth T20 betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Jos Buttler over 36.5 performance points

2pts 5-6 bet365

Abhishek Sharma to hit over 1.5 sixes

3pts Evs bet365

England vs India fourth T20 odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England 8-11 India 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India fourth T20 prediction

India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in March's T20 World Cup final on home soil but the world champions are struggling on their white-ball tour of the British Isles.

Shreyas Iyer's men suffered a stunning 2-0 series defeat in Ireland and trail England 2-0 going into Thursday's fourth T20 international in Bristol.

India suffered their heaviest T20 defeat on Tuesday, when they were bowled out for just 76 chasing a target of 202 at Trent Bridge.

Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer sparked a spectacular collapse after India openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Suryavanshi had taken 23 runs from the first ten balls of the innings.

England's top two Phil Salt and Jos Buttler bounced back after their ducks in game two at Old Trafford.

Salt top-scored with a brisk 70 at Trent Bridge while wicketkeeper Buttler made 36 off 21 balls before claiming four catches and a stumping when India batted.

Buttler has completed a stumping, worth 25 points on bet365's performance market, in each of the first three games against India and scored 34, 22 and 47 in three T20 internationals in Bristol.

England are 4-5 to seal a series victory at the County Ground, where they beat the West Indies by four wickets last summer despite conceding 15 sixes.

Bowlers on both teams may find it hard to defend the short boundaries in Bristol, where Northamptonshire's David Willey hit seven sixes in a T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire this month.

Abhishek looks a good bet to clear the ropes at least twice, having hit 28 sixes in nine T20 innings against England.

Most of the damage occurred during brutal innings of 79 in Kolkata and 135 in Mumbai last year.

But the left-hander has struck six maximums from 55 deliveries in this series and he also hit two sixes in a knock of 49 off 20 balls against Ireland on June 26.

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