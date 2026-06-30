England vs India first T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Varma can silence the critics in Durham

England vs India first T20 start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, July 1

Start time 5.30pm

Venue Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

England vs India first T20 betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Tilak Varma to be top India runscorer

2pts 13-2 Paddy Power

Saqib Mahmood to be top England wicket-taker

1pt 7-2 general

England vs India first T20 odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England Evs India 4-5

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India first T20 prediction

The relentless nature of the cricket calendar means England's five-match T20 series against India starts just two days after the end of the third Test against New Zealand.

Test captain Ben Stokes theatrically announced his retirement from international cricket before England slumped to a 160-run defeat to lose the series 2-1.

Such is the chaos surrounding English cricket that Stokes is still 5-1 third-favourite with Hills to captain the side in next summer's first Ashes Test.

Harry Brook, 7-4 favourite in the market, has a chance to show his leadership qualities in the T20 series against world champions India, who have also had a troubled build-up.

Last week they suffered a shock 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, who bowled out India for 148 in the first T20 before sealing a one-run win on Sunday.

That was a huge jolt for India, who beat England in March's T20 World Cup semi-final before thrashing New Zealand in the final.

Middle-order man Tilak Varma got pelters from the pundits back home despite top-scoring with 55 from 46 balls in the second T20 in Ireland.

Varma was criticised for his lethargic strike-rate, which seems harsh given that he came in after openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

England are likely to rest Jofra Archer for the first T20 in Chester-le-Street but India's struggles against the new ball may continue and Varma could pick up the pieces again.

India's number five certainly has more gears to his T20 batting than he displayed in Belfast.

He scored his first IPL century this year, smashing an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans, and also has two T20 international tons on his CV.

The left-hander made 60, 66, 23, 59 and 67 during India A's 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka last month and he looks a big price to top-score for the tourists in Durham.

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has not played a T20 international since January 2025, when he dismissed India stars Samson, Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in a spectacular first over in Pune.

Mahmood had taken nine wickets in four matches against the West Indies in his previous T20 series but he has been hampered by injuries since then.

However, he showed flashes of his great talent in this summer's T20 Blast, claiming 3-22 against Leicestershire at Old Trafford, and could make inroads with the new ball.

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