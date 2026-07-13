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England vs India first ODI predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts should kick on after T20 triumph
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England vs India in the first ODI, which takes place at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
England vs India first ODI start time, date, TV channel and venue
Date Tuesday, July 14
Start time 11am
Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham
TV channel Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event
England vs India first ODI betting tips & predictions
Best bets
England to win first ODI
3pts 4-5 general
Shubman Gill to be top India runscorer
1pt 100-30 BoyleSports
England vs India first ODI odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Match result
|Odds
|England
|4-5
|India
|Evs
Odds correct at time of publication
England vs India first ODI prediction
England's three-match ODI series against India starts on Tuesday and casual followers of cricket may be surprised to see Brendon McCullum reclining on the Edgbaston balcony.
McCullum's sacking as Test coach made headlines on Sunday but he remains in charge of England's white-ball teams.
It was a mixed weekend for the New Zealander as England completed a terrific 4-0 Twenty20 series rout of India at the Rose Bowl.
That took them to the top of the ICC's T20 rankings and they are an appealing bet to win the opening ODI in Birmingham.
India's ODI squad includes veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and captain Shubman Gill.
But the tourists are bound to be affected by their woeful T20 efforts, having lost 2-0 in Ireland before the 4-0 drubbing by England.
T20 captain Shreyas Iyer is Gill's deputy in 50-over cricket and bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were all involved in India's shocking run of defeats.
England demolished the West Indies in last summer's Edgbaston ODI, piling up 400-8 before bowling out the Windies for 162.
They have lost eight of their last ten ODIs against India but the pressure is on the tourists after their T20 woes and England should be backed to go 1-0 up.
India skipper Gill has great memories of Edgbaston, where he scored 269 and 161 in last year's 336-run Test victory over England.
He has recently demonstrated his mastery of all three formats. His last five innings include a century for Gujarat Titans in the IPL playoffs, 126 against Afghanistan in a Test match and ODI scores of 84 not out and 154 against the same opponents.
Gill tucked into England's bowlers in last year's ODI series in India, putting up impressive hauls of 87, 60 and 112.
His stunning 2025 Test series in England also featured centuries at Headingley and Old Trafford, and he is a worthy favourite to top-score for India in the first ODI.
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