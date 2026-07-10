England vs India fifth T20 predictions, betting tips and odds: Hosts can continue dominant form

England vs India fifth T20 start time, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 11

Start time 2.30pm

Venue Rose Bowl, Hampshire

TV channel Sky Sports Cricket

England vs India fifth T20 betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Harry Brook over 1.5 sixes

3pts 11-10 bet365

Phil Salt over 25.5 runs

2pts 5-6 bet365

England vs India fifth T20 odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Match result Odds England 8-11 India 11-10

Odds correct at time of publication

England vs India fifth T20 prediction

England’s men face India in the fifth and final T20I at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, with Harry Brook’s side looking to complete a dominant series victory.

The opening match was abandoned without England facing a ball, but the hosts have since won three consecutive games to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

England produced arguably their most convincing performance of the series on Thursday, restricting India to 158-7 before racing to a nine-wicket victory.

Shreyas Iyer did his best to give India a competitive total, finishing unbeaten on 80, but the tourists struggled to build partnerships around their captain.

England made light work of the chase. After losing one early wicket, Phil Salt and Brook shared an unbeaten 144-run partnership to secure victory with plenty to spare.

Brook produced a batting masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 79 from just 35 deliveries, including four sixes.

The England captain has now cleared the ropes seven times in three innings and no player has done so more often this series. With England determined to complete a 4-0 series victory, Brook should have another opportunity to attack an India bowling unit struggling for answers.

Backing the Yorkshireman to hit over 1.5 sixes looks an appealing option after his devastating display in the fourth match.

Phil Salt also continues to play an important role at the top of England’s order. The opener has scored 129 runs from three innings in the series at an average of 64.50, making him England’s second-highest runscorer.

Salt may not possess the same explosive reputation as Brook or Jos Buttler, but his consistency makes him a vital member of the batting line-up. His 59 from 42 deliveries on Thursday provided the perfect platform for Brook to attack at the other end.

India have now suffered five consecutive T20I defeats following their 2-0 series loss to Ireland and three straight losses against England.

With the hosts full of confidence and India struggling for form, England should once again dominate. Brook’s six-hitting ability and Salt’s consistency with the bat look appealing options for the series finale.

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