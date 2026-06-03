England vs New Zealand series predictions, team news, betting tips and odds: England can whitewash Black Caps

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England v New Zealand 2026 Test series dates, schedule, start times & TV info

June 4-8: First Test, Lord’s

June 17-21: Second Test, The Oval

June 25-29: Third Test, Trent Bridge

TV: Live coverage on Sky Sports

England v New Zealand betting tips & predictions

Best bets

England to win 3-0

10-3 bet365

Joe Root England top series runscorer

11-4 bet365

First Test - Josh Tongue top wicket-taker

9-2 bet365

England return to the Test arena on Thursday after a sobering winter series in Australia and their latest period of soul-searching and introspection.

Having set out with genuine hopes of winning a first away Ashes since 2010-11, the 4-1 thrashing which followed was particularly brutal as the tourists were ripped to shreds by the brilliance of Mitchell Starc and Travis Head.

The series was littered with dropped catches, strange selections and off-pitch controversy as England melted in the heat of cricket’s sternest test and coach Brendon McCullum’s vibes crashed on the Aussie rocks.

Despite that embarrassment, McCullum and managing director Rob Key have kept their jobs following an ECB review. Now they face a crucial start to the summer as New Zealand arrive for a three-Test series, starting at Lord’s.

Josh Tongue can help England get their summer off to a fast start Credit: Getty Images

The English season is nearly two months old but McCullum has barely been in the country for as long as his Kiwi compatriots after wintering in his homeland.

He did at least join a call with County head coaches and directors at the start of April in a bid to improve England’s relationship with the domestic game.

But while McCullum won’t have seen a ball of domestic cricket in the flesh, England's squad selection for New Zealand has rewarded those who have performed in the early part of the County Championship season.

Among those is Emilio Gay, who is in line to open the batting at Lord’s after scoring 552 runs at an average of nearly 80 for Durham in Division Two. Patience in Zak Crawley, whose dismal form continued into the new season with Kent, has finally worn thin.

Ollie Robinson’s good start to the campaign as captain of Sussex has seen him recalled after two years in the wilderness. However, young Lancashire prospect James Anderson has been overlooked despite picking up 31 Division Two wickets at an average of less than 17.

Robinson is set to be joined by Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes in a well-rounded attack which looks ideal for English conditions.

Tongue was one of England’s few bright sparks in Australia, taking 18 wickets after being brought in for the third Test, including a five-wicket haul at the MCG.

The 28-year-old’s career has been dogged by injury but now fit and firing, his control, pace and ability to mop up the tail make him a good bet to be top wicket-taker in the first Test.

Joe Root: England's greatest batter is hunting down Sachin Tendulkar's Test record Credit: Getty Images

England’s one real shining light in Australia was former skipper Joe Root, whose 400 runs took him to 13,943 in Tests. He is now 1,978 behind Sachin Tendulkar and has the Little Master’s record firmly in his cross-hairs - he rates a good bet to make further inroads this summer and can be backed at 11-4 to be his team's top scorer in the series.

The Black Caps arrive in England able to select their three strike bowlers in a Test together for the first time. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke will give the hosts’ new-look order plenty to think about.

McCullum’s England tenure began with a resounding, thrilling 3-0 win over his compatriots in 2022.

If memories of the long winter are to be banished and faith in his stewardship to be reignited, another clean sweep over the Black Caps over the coming weeks is required and England look to have the tools to do it.

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