England v New Zealand predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England v New Zealand

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 12.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Trent Boult to be top New Zealand wicket-taker

2pts 10-3 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v New Zealand predictions

There has been little to split England and New Zealand as their most recent Test series finished 1-1, their four T20 matches ended with two wins apiece, and they are currently level going into the third ODI of this four-game set at The Oval.

After cruising to a win in the first 50-over game, New Zealand looked set to go 2-0 up after reducing England to 8-3 and 55-5 in the first innings of the second clash.

However, solid knocks from Sam Curran and Moeen Ali supplemented a destructive 95 not out from 78 balls for Liam Livingstone, dragging the hosts to a respectable 226-7 from a rain-reduced 34 overs.

The Kiwi batting line-up had been their strength in the first match but collapsed in spectacular fashion on a lively pitch at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Despite another half-century from the in-form Daryl Mitchell, the visitors were skittled for 147 in reply with Reece Topley and David Willey taking three wickets each.

One positive from that game for New Zealand was the impressive spell from the returning Trent Boult.

Their talismanic bowler got the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, finishing with figures of 3-37 from seven overs.

After his stint in Major League Cricket, Boult has now taken at least three wickets in his last five games, with aggregate figures of 18-146 in that run.

The 34-year-old has an ODI average of 23.79 and looks a very tempting price to be top Kiwi wicket-taker in this third game considering his rich vein of form and importance to the team.

