Durham v Nottinghamshire predictions and cricket betting tips

Durham v Nottinghamshire

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Monday

Best bet

Glenn Maxwell top Birmingham Bears runscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

Monday's T20 Blast predictions

There are five T20 Blast fixtures on Monday and Sky's cameras are focusing on the North Group clash between Durham, who travelled to Headingley to face Yorkshire on Sunday, and Nottinghamshire.

The pick of the day's matches is at Edgbaston, where Birmingham Bears host a Lancashire side who have won their first three games this summer after a galling one-run defeat to Hampshire in the 2022 final.

Lancashire beat Notts by 22 runs on Saturday, thanks largely to an unbeaten 85 off 41 balls from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who joins fellow Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme and England internationals Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone in a powerful batting unit.

However, the Bears have a couple of class acts in their top order. Sam Hain, one of the best uncapped batsmen in the country, has scored 83 not out and 65 not out in their opening wins over Yorkshire and Leicestershire while Glenn Maxwell slammed 47 off 27 balls at Grace Road on Friday.

That was Maxwell's first Blast appearance of the season after a terrific campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The Aussie made 400 runs at a scintillating strike-rate of 183, with five half-centuries, and he can top-score for the Bears against the early North Group pace-setters.

