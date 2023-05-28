Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

Durham v Nottinghamshire predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Durham v Nottinghamshire at Chester-le-Street in the T20 Blast North Group on Monday

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a great signing for Birmingham Bears
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a great signing for Birmingham BearsCredit: Alex Davidson

Where to watch Durham v Nottinghamshire

Sky Sports Cricket, 6.30pm Monday

Best bet

Glenn Maxwell top Birmingham Bears runscorer
1pt 7-2 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Monday's T20 Blast predictions

There are five T20 Blast fixtures on Monday and Sky's cameras are focusing on the North Group clash between Durham, who travelled to Headingley to face Yorkshire on Sunday, and Nottinghamshire.

The pick of the day's matches is at Edgbaston, where Birmingham Bears host a Lancashire side who have won their first three games this summer after a galling one-run defeat to Hampshire in the 2022 final.

Lancashire beat Notts by 22 runs on Saturday, thanks largely to an unbeaten 85 off 41 balls from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who joins fellow Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme and England internationals Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone in a powerful batting unit.

However, the Bears have a couple of class acts in their top order. Sam Hain, one of the best uncapped batsmen in the country, has scored 83 not out and 65 not out in their opening wins over Yorkshire and Leicestershire while Glenn Maxwell slammed 47 off 27 balls at Grace Road on Friday.

That was Maxwell's first Blast appearance of the season after a terrific campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The Aussie made 400 runs at a scintillating strike-rate of 183, with five half-centuries, and he can top-score for the Bears against the early North Group pace-setters.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 16:02, 28 May 2023
icon
more inCricket tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCricket tips