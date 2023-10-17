Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v Afghanistan predictions and betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand v Afghanistan

Sky Sports Cricket, 9.30am Wednesday

Best bets

Daryl Mitchell to score a half-century

3pts 7-4 bet365

Daryl Mitchell to be named player of the match

1pt 9-1 bet365

18+ begambleaware.org

New Zealand v Afghanistan predictions

The group stage of the Cricket World Cup is beginning to take shape as the fourth round of fixtures kicks off with a clash between England's two conquerors in India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Having finished as runners-up at the last two World Cups, New Zealand started the tournament as 10-1 shots to make it third time lucky. However, after three comprehensive victories the Black Caps are now almost half that price.

Admittedly, tougher tests will await the Kiwis, who have seen off the Netherlands and Bangladesh following a nine-wicket thrashing of defending champions England on the opening night. But they have, nonetheless, been almost faultless in winning their first three matches and all facets of their game appear in fine fettle.

Captain Kane Williamson returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines to marshal Friday's win over Bangladesh, but he had to retire hurt on 78 after he suffered a broken thumb when a run-out attempt struck him on the hand. Another layoff awaits Williamson but New Zealand will hope he can feature later in the tournament.

Williamson's absence will facilitate a slight batting reshuffle but it shouldn't be too much of a concern given how well the Kiwis' batters have performed so far.

At 1-4 to beat Afghanistan they are clearly not a terrific betting propostion, especially when you consider the Afghans' excellence against England at the weekend.

However, the Black Caps are full of confidence right now and in Daryl Mitchell they boast a batsman who has been in good touch for a long time and who can take on some of Williamson's responsibility.

Mitchell didn't even face a ball against England but has weighed in with 48 against the Dutch and then 89 not out to see the Kiwis home against Bangladesh.

Since September, Mitchell has scored one century and three fifities in ODIs and he averages 50.52 in 32 one-day internationals.

An adept player of spin, something which will be crucial against Afghanistan twin spin threat of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell could continue his golden run with another half-century in Chennai.

And at a generous 9-1, the 32-year-old could also be worth an interest to be named player of the match.

