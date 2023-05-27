Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans: IPL 2023 final predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm

Best bet

Gujarat Titans

2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

IPL final predictions

This year's Indian Premier League concludes with a fitting finale in Ahmedabad as four-time winners Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The sides occupied the top two in the IPL regular season and met in this week's playoff eliminators when Chennai prevailed by just 15 runs in a tense encounter.

That sent the Super Kings straight through to Sunday's final, but the Titans received a second bite of the cherry on Friday and made no mistake with a 62-run thrashing of Mumbai to tee up a rematch with Chennai in the title showdown.

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill continued his exceptional form in the win over Mumbai with a blistering 129 - his third century in four innings - and Indian cricket's next big thing can lead his team to IPL glory.

Chennai may have won the pair's playoff clash earlier this week but that was at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, whereas the final will take place at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Playing in their own region should be a big advantage for Gujarat, who won ten of their 14 games before the playoffs and beat Rajasthan Royals at the same venue in last year's final.

With a fine skipper in Hardik Pandya and Gill in scintillating form, the Titans can repeat the feat and make it two IPL title wins in as many seasons.

Follow us on Twitter