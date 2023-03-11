Bangladesh v England second T20 predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Bangladesh v England

Sky Sports Cricket, 9am Sunday

Best bet

Moeen Ali over 34.5 performance points

2pts 5-6 bet365

Bangladesh v England second T20 predictions

England succumbed to a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh on Thursday in their first T20 since becoming world champions, so they will keen to make amends in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Tigers took the initiative in the opening match of the three-game series in Chittagong, capitalising on the England's lack of batting depth. The tourists came into the series without Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Alex Hales and Liam Livingstone, substantially impacting their middle order.

Captain Jos Buttler led by example with 67 at the top of the order but England will need other players to step up and one player who could is Moeen Ali.

Batting at seven, Ali looked in fairly good touch with the bat in the two ODIs England played at the Shere Bangla Stadium earlier this month, scoring 42 off 35 in the second of those matches.

He made only eight on Thursday but came in at No.5 and his elevated position gives him a chance to rack up the runs in Sunday's second rubber.

In his previous four T20 innings in Asia before this series, Ali scored seven not out, 55 not out, 29 and 51 not out against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore and he is worth backing to surpass his performance points line of 34.5 with bet365.

The market awards one point per run, ten per catch and 20 points for every wicket taken which makes all-rounder Ali an attractive proposition in this market.

