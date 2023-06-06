Australia v India predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Australia v India

Sky Sports Cricket, 10.30am Wednesday

Best bets

Marnus Labuschagne to score a first-innings fifty

3pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Scott Boland to be player of the match

1pt 25-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Australia v India predictions

The 2023 Ashes series starts at Edgbaston next week but Australia's players are fully focused on beating India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021 but they have won seven of their last nine Test series against Australia, including the last four.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a century on his last Test visit to The Oval, where India beat England in 2021. However, his side are missing injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and batsmen KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Australia's line-up is more settled and they have some impressive course form. Steve Smith is bidding for a third century in four Tests in south London while captain Pat Cummins took 29 wickets in five Ashes matches in England four years ago.

That was a breakthrough series for Marnus Labuschagne, who came in as a concussion sub for Smith and scored four half-centuries in seven innings as well as 48 at The Oval.

He made an unbeaten 63 in his final innings of Australia's 2-1 defeat in India this year and has scored 64, 65, 170 not out, 42, one and 138 in his last six County Championship knocks for Glamorgan.

With Josh Hazlewood not fully fit, Scott Boland should feature in Australia's pace attack and the 34-year-old is a big price to be named player of the match.

Boland made a stunning Test debut against England at the MCG in December 2021, taking 6-7 in four overs, and could be a huge threat in early-summer English conditions.

