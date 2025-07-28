2025-26 Ashes: England need fast bowlers fit and firing against Australia

England were held to a frustrating draw in the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford despite a sensational all-round performance from captain Ben Stokes.

The hosts take a 2-1 lead into Thursday's fifth Test at The Oval, where England are 20-21 to beat 7-2 shots India with the draw 21-10.

A 3-1 victory over India would be the perfect prelude to the winter Ashes series in Australia. England are 9-4 to win that series and we take a look at how they could line up at Perth's Optus Stadium, where the first Test starts on November 21.

2025-26 Ashes series odds

Here are the latest series odds for the 2025-26 Ashes between Australia and England which starts in Perth on November 21

Odds correct at time of publication

How England could line up for the 2025-26 Ashes

1 Zak Crawley

The opener is a divisive figure, averaging just 31.4 after 58 Tests, but he is loved by the England management. Crawley cracked the first ball of the 2023 Ashes through the covers for four and slammed 189 off 182 balls against Australia at Old Trafford, and his little-and-large partnership with Ben Duckett could be crucial down under.

2 Ben Duckett

Perhaps Bazball's greatest success, Duckett will arrive in Australia as one of the world's best Test openers. The left-hander averages 63 in five Tests this year and has the technique and confidence to attack Australia's new-ball bowlers.

3 Ollie Pope

England's vice-captain never quite looks established in the side despite playing 60 Tests. The dashing Jacob Bethell is waiting in the wings but number three Pope, who made just 67 runs in six innings on the 2021-22 Ashes tour, will start the series.

4 Joe Root

Root has scored more Test runs than anyone except Sachin Tendulkar, but an Ashes century in Australia is a rare gap on his CV. At the age of 34, he is batting better than ever and top-scored with 104, 40 and 150 in England's last three innings against India.

5 Harry Brook

Recently knocked off the top of the ICC Test batting rankings by Root, Brook remains a fearsome presence in the middle-order. Australia know he will offer chances but a career strike-rate of 86.79 runs per 100 balls is testament to his destructive potential.

6 Ben Stokes (captain)

Form and fitness had limited Stokes's output with bat and ball but his leadership, competitive edge and funky field placements meant he was still an asset to the side. He has been comfortably England's best bowler this summer and his 141 against India at Old Trafford should also worry the Aussies.

7 Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)

Smith's outstanding start to his Test career has earned him comparisons with Australia legend Adam Gilchrist. He is England's leading series runscorer against India, despite batting at number seven, and his wicketkeeping is generally reliable.

8 Gus Atkinson

After a stunning debut Test summer in 2024, Atkinson has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for much of this season. If fully fit, he could shoulder a heavy workload in Australia and he scored a century from number eight against Sri Lanka last year.

9 Brydon Carse

Like veteran Chris Woakes, Carse has played all four Tests against India but the Durham man is far more likely than Woakes to feature in Perth. England like his aggression with bat and ball and, along with Atkinson, he could be one of the workhorses of the attack.

10 Jofra Archer

Archer's duel with Steve Smith at Lord's in 2019 was an iconic Ashes moment and the Sussex paceman made an impressive return to Test action this summer. He took five wickets in the third Test against India and England are desperate to unleash him alongside fellow injury-hit paceman Mark Wood in Australia.

11 Shoaib Bashir

Bashir's broken finger means Liam Dawson is likely to play at The Oval this week. England are convinced that the tall off-spinner will cause problems on Australian pitches although it will be a serious test of skill and character for a bowler with just 87 first-class wickets.

