Coventry look well out of their depth at Brighton

Brighton should have plenty to celebrate

FA Cup fifth round

3pm Saturday

Coventry’s FA Cup run has come at a price and the Sky Blues arrive at Brighton after three straight defeats in Sky Bet League Two.

They were behind at half-time in all three of those losses, to Accrington, Forest Green and Colchester, and it may not take long for their Premier League hosts to make the breakthrough at the Amex Stadium.

Chris Hughton’s squad looks deeper after the January window and Brighton took the lead in the 14th, eighth and 32nd minutes of their last three league games.

Recommendation

Brighton-Brighton double result

1pt Evs general

Premier League standings

Sky Bet League Two standings

Team news

Brighton

Chris Hughton could rest players but Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell are his only injury absentees.

Coventry

Sky Blues pair Michael Doyle and Jack Grimmer will be assessed before kick-off.

Key stat

Coventry have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight league and cup matches.

