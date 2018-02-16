Coventry look well out of their depth at Brighton
FA Cup fifth round
3pm Saturday
Coventry’s FA Cup run has come at a price and the Sky Blues arrive at Brighton after three straight defeats in Sky Bet League Two.
They were behind at half-time in all three of those losses, to Accrington, Forest Green and Colchester, and it may not take long for their Premier League hosts to make the breakthrough at the Amex Stadium.
Chris Hughton’s squad looks deeper after the January window and Brighton took the lead in the 14th, eighth and 32nd minutes of their last three league games.
Recommendation
Brighton-Brighton double result
1pt Evs general
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Team news
Brighton
Chris Hughton could rest players but Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell are his only injury absentees.
Coventry
Sky Blues pair Michael Doyle and Jack Grimmer will be assessed before kick-off.
Key stat
Coventry have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight league and cup matches.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport