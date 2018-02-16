Corofin can book All-Ireland final ticket in style

Corofin v Moorefield

TG4, 2pm Saturday

Moorefield were fortunate to escape from Leinster unscathed having staged a successful smash-and-grab raid against Westmeath champions St Loman's and they may run out of luck against a well-oiled Corofin machine.

Galway football is flourishing with the county side top of Division 1 and Corofin can outclass their Kildare counterparts in this All-Ireland club semi-final.

Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy will sit out Saturday's Sigerson Cup game in order to line out for Corofin and the Galway champions were far more impressive in navigating their way through Connacht than Moorefield were in Leinster.

The Corofin team know what it takes to have a prolonged stay in the All-Ireland race, whereas Moorefield are rookies at this stage of the competition.



The handicap has been set at three points but it could be far more comfortable than that and a Corofin win by six points or more looks on the cards.

Recommendation

Corofin -3

2pts Evs general

Tyrone v Donegal

6pm Saturday

Any suggestion that Mickey Harte would take his foot off the gas and treat the rearranged McKenna Cup final as a chance to blood new talent seems wide of the mark as he has named a strong side for the decider, including their most prized possession Colm Cavanagh.

The workaholic is back in the county side having helped his club Moy to All-Ireland intermediate honours and his return cannot come quick enough.

Tyrone are a different side with Cavanagh pulling the strings and snuffing out attacks and they have a great recent record against Donegal, most notably a wide-margin success in last year's Ulster championship.



With Darren McCurry and Ronan O'Neill named in a potent full-forward line, Tyrone can inflict a fourth straight defeat on Donegal who are showing promise but have yet to translate that into results.

Recommendation

Tyrone -1

2pts Evs BoyleSports

