Coric capable of causing problems for Bautista Agut
Gasquet's conqueror may need to be patient against seed
ATP Dubai Championship
Sky Arena, 11am Thursday
Borna Coric, who was backed at a high of 40-1 for the Dubai Duty Free Championship early on Monday morning, faces what could be his toughest test on the way to the final of the ATP 500 Series tournament with a quarter-final clash against third seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
Another upset triumph – Coric saw off Richard Gasquet in his opener in the Emirates state – is a possibility given how well the Croat is playing.
But Bautista Agut, who is known for his excellent court coverage, is seldom the easiest player to beat on the main tour so having an interest on the outsider to win at least a set could be more prudent.
The prices on the second-round matches in the men's clay action in Sao Paulo and the women's Indian Wells 125K series event make little appeal, although Caroline Dolehide could be a shade overpriced for her California clash with Su-Wei Hsieh.
Recommendation
B Coric to win at least a set
2pts 4-7 Betway
