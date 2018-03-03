Corey Cadby's class should lift him past Schindler

Day two

ITV4 from 12.45pm Saturday

Gurney v Huybrechts

Daryl Gurney is finding his first Premier League campaign somewhat challenging and he was given a fright in his opening match in this year's Coral UK Open at Minehead on Friday, beating Jelle Klaasen 10-9.

Gurney is an emotional player and if his confidence is low then Kim Huybrechts could give Superchin more of a workout than bookmakers anticipate.

Huybrechts is not the force of old and often gets exposed when taking on top-level competition but he could be facing Gurney at a good time and is worth an interest on the handicap.

Recommendation

K Huybrechts +1.5 legs

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Betfred

Anderson v Evans

Rapid Ricky Evans was not seriously tested in winning three matches on Friday to advance to the second stage of the Coral UK Open, but he will find Gary Anderson a much tougher challenge.

There were some big shocks on Friday, with Michael van Gerwen, Adrian Lewis, Raymond van Barneveld and defending champion Peter Wright all crashing out.

But Anderson looked in great nick as he found four 100+ checkouts during a run of seven straight legs to beat Robert Rickwood 10-3.

Anderson is now tournament favourite and a bet on the Flying Scotsman to win 10-5 is worth a shot at 6-1.

Recommendation

G Anderson to win 10-5

1pt 6-1 Betfair, Sky Bet

Cadby v Schindler

German youngster Martin Schindler overcame two cancelled flights and a taxi ride from Gatwick to Minehead to make it in time to compete at Butlins on Friday but he was rewarded with a 10-7 victory over Ryan Harrington.

Schindler may find the stress of that journey taking its toll today and rising star Corey Cadby could be set for an easy victory.

Australian Cadby has taken some notable scalps recently, including world champion Rob Cross in a qualifier for this event in which he averaged 108 in the final.

Recommendation

C Cadby -3.5 legs

2pts 11-10 bet365

