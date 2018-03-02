Connacht face huge challenge on South African adventure

Pro14

The only Pro14 matches going ahead this weekend are in South Africa, where Connacht will be enjoying spells of sunshine and temperatures of around 30C in Bloemfontein.

But conditions on the pitch may be not be quite so much to their liking.

After finally chalking up their first away success of the season against Benetton last week, Connacht come up against a powerful Cheetahs side who have lost just once on home soil, to runaway Conference A leaders Glasgow.

The Irish side needed that victory in Italy last week having lost at home to Zebre the week before. They have been steadily strengthening, with Tiernan O'Halloran, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, and Niyi Adeolokun returning from injuries last week, although they are still without their Ireland contingent.

But they may struggle to contain the attacking pace of the Cheetahs, who have scored 29 tries in their six home fixtures, especially in the demanding conditions at altitude.

Connacht overcame their South African opponents 23-15 in Galway in November, but this is a completely different challenge.

