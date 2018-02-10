Confident Toffees can pile more more misery on Reading

12.30pm & 2pm Sunday

Manchester City's closest rivals Chelsea moved to the top of the FA WSL table with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham on Saturday, but Nick Cushing’s side know a win would see them move back into pole position.

They face Liverpool in the early kick-off on Sunday and should continue their fine form with a success over the Reds.

Scott Rogers’ side will be looking to put a 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday behind them but this looks another tough contest.



Fellow Merseysiders Everton take on Reading in the afternoon and look value to secure only their third win of the league campaign.

The Toffees go into this game with confidence having defeated Bristol City 3-1 in the FA Cup last weekend and could inflict another defeat on Reading, who have not won in the league since October.

They have been in form in other competitions but Everton seem to have found a groove recently so expect that to carry on.

Recommendation

Everton

2pts 6-4 bet365

&nbsp;

