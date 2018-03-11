Confident Shamrock Rovers look shaky at the back for Cork trip

Kick-offs 7.45pm Monday

The visit of Shamrock Rovers could be the last thing that Cork City would want just three days after they were humbled in Dundalk.

The 1-0 scoreline on Friday totally flattered the champions, who were utterly rattled in Oriel Park, while Rovers made light work of a dire Derry team on the same evening, announcing themselves as title challengers who have scored 12 in their last two games.

Rovers are high on confidence and well capable of causing Cork problems. However, they are far from likely to keep the hosts scoreless. With Cork probably without the talismanic Alan Bennett at the back, both teams to score at 4-5 makes plenty of appeal.



Bray look in serious trouble already and Sligo will fancy their prospects of a win at the Carlisle Grounds. They look a great bet at a shade of odds-on with the draw no bet.

Bray have a modest back four and are struggling for goals, whereas Sligo have started reasonably well, although they should improve as the season progresses. This is a pretty big game for both sides.

Dundalk were like a lioness sensing her cubs in peril on Friday, producing an incredibly passionate performance, but they are not guaranteed to back that up against a pretty useful St Patrick’s in Inchicore. The Saints are a much better side than they were last season and they can cause the Lilywhites some problems in Inchicore.

As poor as Derry were on Friday, Limerick are a limited side and the Candystripes can surely only up their game now they make an emotional return to a revamped Brandywell. They should have too much for the Shannonsiders.

Recommendations

Both teams to score in Cork v Shamrock

2pts 4-5 general

Sligo draw no bet

3pts 19-20 Hills

St Patrick’s +1

1pt 23-20 bet365

Derry

2pts 20-21 Betfred, BoyleSports

