Committed Atalanta could turn Dortmund tie around on home soil

Europa League last-32 second legs

Atalanta have won all three home matches in the Europa League this season and they can keep the run going by beating Borussia Dortmund in Bergamo.



The German side hold a slender 3-2 lead after an evenly-contested first leg and will miss the calming influence of classy midfielder Julian Weigl, who serves a one-game ban.

Throughout the competition Atalanta have produced a series of committed performances and another bold effort could send them through to the last 16.



Serie A rivals Napoli are less interested in the Europa League and head to Leipzig with little hope of overturning a 3-1 deficit.

An under-strength Napoli side struggled last Thursday and head coach Maurizio Sarri is preparing to ring the changes again.

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is also likely to shuffle his pack for their home match with Ludogorets but the hard work was done seven days ago with a 3-0 success in Bulgaria.

AEK Athens twice held Milan to goalless draws in the group stage and the Greeks' run in the competition could continue at the expense of Ukrainian powerhouses Dynamo Kiev.

The teams drew 1-1 in Athens last week but the result was harsh on AEK, who won the shot count 15-3 and had 64 per cent of possession.

AEK face a tougher match in the Ukrainian capital but are unbeaten in their last four Europa League away games and may just do enough to continue in the competition.

Recommendations

Atalanta

2pts 7-5 bet365

AEK Athens to qualify

1pt 12-5 Betfair

