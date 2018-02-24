Cologne may not get a sniff at Leipzig
BT Sport 2, from 2.30pm Sunday
Leverkusen v Schalke 2.30pm
Inconsistent home results have held Leverkusen back this season and they look poor value odds-on favourites to defeat Schalke.
The contest is a key battle in the race for Champions League qualification berths and it could be just as tight as the September meeting at the Veltins-Arena, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Draw
1pt 14-5 Betfair
Key stat
Schalke have lost just three of their last 20 matches.
Leipzig v Cologne 5pm
Cologne’s mid-season revival appears to have stalled and that doesn’t augur well for their trip to Leipzig.
The bottom team have scored only eight goals on the road, claiming a solitary win, and Leipzig are strong at home, even allowing for their reverse against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday. Anyway, Cologne are no Napoli.
Steve Davies's recommendation
Leipzig-Leipzig double result
1pt 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Cologne have trailed at half-time in a league-high 12 matches.
