Classy Dhawan can lead India to series victory

Second T20

Sky Sports Cricket, 4pm Wednesday

India's powerhouse batsmen put an inexperienced South Africa side in their place on Sunday and the tourists look primed to complete a series victory at Centurion.

All of India's top order got a start during Sunday's 28-run success, although Shikhar Dhawan was the only man to go on with a blistering 72 from just 39 balls.

It was another match-winning knock by the 32-year-old, who has been in stunning form in limited-overs cricket over the past 12 months and was the leading runscorer at last summer's Champions Trophy.

A classy strokemaker, Dhawan can sometimes be overshadowed by his explosive opening partner Rohit Sharma. But apart from a knock of 115 in the fifth ODI, Sharma has a high of 21 from six other ODI or T20 knocks on the tour and it could be Dhawan who takes top billing again.

He looks a fair bet at 7-2 to be India's leading runscorer at Centurion and at 11-20 the tourists look decent value to wrap up a series win with one game to spare.

Recommendations

India

3pts 11-20 188Bet

S Dhawan top India runscorer

1pt 7-2 general

