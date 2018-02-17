Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
David Jennings
GAA HURLING

Clare can edge Munster derby against Cork

Clare's attacking ace Aaron Shanagher
Clare's attacking ace Aaron Shanagher
inpho
1 of 1
By David Jennings

Clare v Cork
Clare are sitting pretty at the top of Division 1A alongside Wexford following comprehensive wins over Tipperary (1-21 to 0-19) and Kilkenny (1-21 to 1-18) and they are fancied to make it three on the bounce at the expense of Munster rivals Cork. 

Cork were unable to repeat their opening-day success over Kilkenny (1-24 to 0-24) against Wexford next time, but the defending Munster champions are always dangerous to underestimate and should ensure this is a tight affair. 

Clare attacker David Reidy has been the name on everyone's lips after scoring a total of 2-10 in their two games to date, while Peter Duggan has contributed 0-9 as well.

There is more potency in the Clare attack this spring and, with the benefit of home advantage, they can continue their impressive winning run.

Cork are sure to push them all the way, though, and backing the hosts to win by one, two or three points looks the way to go.

Recommendation
Clare to win by one to three points
1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Clare attacker David Reidy has been the name on everyone's lips after scoring a total of 2-10 in their two games to date

Related stories

Wexford can cull the Cats and keep top spot in Division 1A Kerry can post a decent score against All-Ireland champions Dublin
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets