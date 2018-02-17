Clare can edge Munster derby against Cork

Clare v Cork

Clare are sitting pretty at the top of Division 1A alongside Wexford following comprehensive wins over Tipperary (1-21 to 0-19) and Kilkenny (1-21 to 1-18) and they are fancied to make it three on the bounce at the expense of Munster rivals Cork.

Cork were unable to repeat their opening-day success over Kilkenny (1-24 to 0-24) against Wexford next time, but the defending Munster champions are always dangerous to underestimate and should ensure this is a tight affair.

Clare attacker David Reidy has been the name on everyone's lips after scoring a total of 2-10 in their two games to date, while Peter Duggan has contributed 0-9 as well.

There is more potency in the Clare attack this spring and, with the benefit of home advantage, they can continue their impressive winning run.

Cork are sure to push them all the way, though, and backing the hosts to win by one, two or three points looks the way to go.

Recommendation

Clare to win by one to three points

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

