Chris Wakelin may finally be waking up to his responsibilities

Day four

BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, from 10am Thursday

Liam Highfield will have been boosted by his 4-1 victory over Ding Junhui in round two of the Welsh Open, but the Swindon potter could have a battle on his hands against Rugby-based cueman Chris Wakelin in Cardiff.

Wakelin, who often practises with Kyren Wilson, entered a number of notebooks in his early days on the main tour.



It hasn't really happened for him, though – Wakelin does not always believe in himself on the baize the way he perhaps should do.

But there is plenty of time to step things up and after wins over Xiao Guodong (4-0) and Andrew Higginson (4-2) it would not be a surprise to see him progress further in this 129-player tournament.

Rounds three and four are due to be played on Thursday and Ronnie O’Sullivan will next face David Grace after thrashing Graeme Dott 4-0.

Recommendation

C Wakelin

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport