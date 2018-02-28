Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Snooker Welsh Open

Chris Wakelin may finally be waking up to his responsibilities

Chris Highfield not certain to kick on after dumping Ding

Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing yet another tournament triumph
Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing yet another tournament triumph
Justin Setterfield
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Day four
BBC2 Wales, Eurosport 1 & Quest, from 10am Thursday

Liam Highfield will have been boosted by his 4-1 victory over Ding Junhui in round two of the Welsh Open, but the Swindon potter could have a battle on his hands against Rugby-based cueman Chris Wakelin in Cardiff.

Wakelin, who often practises with Kyren Wilson, entered a number of notebooks in his early days on the main tour.

It hasn't really happened for him, though – Wakelin does not always believe in himself on the baize the way he perhaps should do.

But there is plenty of time to step things up and after wins over Xiao Guodong (4-0) and Andrew Higginson (4-2) it would not be a surprise to see him progress further in this 129-player tournament.

Rounds three and four are due to be played on Thursday and Ronnie O’Sullivan will next face David Grace after thrashing Graeme Dott 4-0.

Recommendation
C Wakelin
1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Wakelin, who often practices with Kyren Wilson, entered a number of notebooks in his early days on the main tour
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets