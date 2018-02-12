Chinese Fan can put the wind up Elise Christie
Ex-world champ value in short-track 500m
Women's short-track skating 500m
BBC and Eurosport, from 10am Tuesday
Great Britain's Elise Christie and home hope Min Jeong Choi head the market for the all-action women's 500m short-track skating gold after Sunday's heats but with disaster never far away, backing a bigger-priced skater appeals more.
The big two both set Olympic records in the heats, Choi going just 0.002 seconds faster than Christie's 42.872 in the final group.
Christie was disqualified from the final of this event in Sochi in 2014 but has improved since and set the 500m world record in 2016.
However, like Choi, she prefers the longer distance of the 1,000m and 1,500m events.
The value could lie with China's Kexin Fan, who is on offer at up to 22-1 despite being the 500m world champion in 2015 (Christie second), 2016 (Choi and Christie first and second in the 1,000m) and 2017 (Christie won the 1,00m and 1,500m).
She was a comfortable winner of her heat and looks seriously disrespected by her odds.
China's Qu Chunyu was right on Christie's tail on Sunday, which not only makes her interesting at 50-1 but also advertises the chances of her more celebrated teammate.
Recommendation
Kexin Fan Women's 500m short-track
1pt 22-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
