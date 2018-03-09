Chen Zifan has a chance to take care of Miah on the rock

Stuart Bingham (above) was an easy winner against Andrew Higginson

Day two

Chen Zifan outclassed Hammad Miah in their only previous meeting last year and it could be a similar story when the pair clash in the first round proper of the Gibraltar Open.

Chen defeated Miah 4-2 in the last 128 of the European Masters in Belgium last August, when the Chinese player ran in breaks of 78, 72 and 69 in three of the frames he won.



Miah made a solitary break of 54 but his scoring was noticeably inferior to that of his opponent.

Chen, 25, is quoted at 10-11 to frank that form and even though Miah found some form in the Crucible qualifiers last season, it's difficult to see why the Xian potter isn't shorter.

Stuart Bingham's game looked to be in good order in a 4-0 thrashing of Andrew Higginson.

Recommendation

Chen Zifan

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

