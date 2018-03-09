Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Snooker Gibraltar Open

Chen Zifan has a chance to take care of Miah on the rock

Chinese player could outclass opponent for second time

Stuart Bingham (above) was an easy winner against Andrew Higginson
Stuart Bingham (above) was an easy winner against Andrew Higginson
Dan Mullan
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Day two
Eurosport 2, from 8.30am Saturday

Chen Zifan outclassed Hammad Miah in their only previous meeting last year and it could be a similar story when the pair clash in the first round proper of the Gibraltar Open.

Chen defeated Miah 4-2 in the last 128 of the European Masters in Belgium last August, when the Chinese player ran in breaks of 78, 72 and 69 in three of the frames he won.

Miah made a solitary break of 54 but his scoring was noticeably inferior to that of his opponent.

Chen, 25, is quoted at 10-11 to frank that form and even though Miah found some form in the Crucible qualifiers last season, it's difficult to see why the Xian potter isn't shorter.

Stuart Bingham's game looked to be in good order in a 4-0 thrashing of Andrew Higginson.

Recommendation
Chen Zifan
1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Even though Miah found some form in the Crucible qualifiers last season, it's difficult to see why Chen isn't shorter
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets