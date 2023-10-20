Chelsea v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: London rivals set for score draw

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Chelsea v Arsenal match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Arsenal

You can watch Chelsea v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday 21 October, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bets

1-1 draw

1pt 6-1 bet365

2-2 draw

0.5pt 14-1 bet365, Hills

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

Chelsea 23-10

Arsenal 5-4

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Arsenal team news

Chelsea

Malo Gusto returns from suspension but Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are ruled out. Reece James, Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson must be assessed.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are both nursing hamstring injuries and must be monitored, along with William Saliba. Jurrien Timber is the only confirmed absentee. Thomas Partey is back in contention.

Chelsea v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal are one of only two teams still unbeaten in the Premier League after eight matches and the Gunners confirmed themselves as serious title contenders with their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester City prior to the international break.

Their strong start, coupled with a mediocre one from Chelsea, means Arsenal are favourites to cement their position at the top with victory at Stamford Bridge given current leaders Tottenham are not in action until Monday.

This is also a rivalry Arsenal have dominated in recent seasons, winning five of the last six Premier League meetings, while the Blues continue to be hampered by injuries.

However, it may be unwise to expect an easy time for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge given Chelsea are not nearly as bad as their current league position of 11th implies.

The Blues are still a work in progress but back-to-back wins over Fulham and Burnley suggests Mauricio Pochettino may finally be starting to find the right formula for a team evidently dripping with talent.

Given the huge turnover in personnel and the fact they have been dealing with so many injuries, Chelsea were never going to hit the ground running.

But there have been plenty of encouraging signs along the way and that is backed up by data website understat.com, who think Chelsea should be 4.4 points better off with the chances they are creating.

An expected-goals figure of 15.79 is more than their current goal tally of 11, which highlights the desperation to find a number nine.

Nicolas Jackson has looked lively but been wasteful while Mykhailo Mudryk has yet to live up the lofty price tag that saw him seal a move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

But that pair are still only 22 years of age, while Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo are both 21, so this a squad that can only improve with time.

This is clearly a tougher test than those trips to Fulham and Burnley but Chelsea were the better side in a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool earlier in the season and they could rise to this challenge too.

Arsenal have won their opening three away assignments at Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth, but they did slip-up in four of their final five road outings last term, which included 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham.

The Gunners have also been held by that scoreline at home to Fulham and Spurs this season and another score draw may be the way to go against Chelsea, who have shared the spoils in three of their last six home league games.

There hasn't been a draw in the last eight competitive meetings between the sides so a stalemate looks due and backing 1-1 and 2-2 scorelines may be the approach to take.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of the last ten competitive meetings between the pair.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-3-3): Sanchez; Gusto, Colwill, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Subs: Mudryk, James, Maatsen, Madueke, Disasi, Ugochukwu, Gilchrist, Badiashile.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Havertz, Vieira, Nketiah, Nelson, Tomiyasi, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Trossard.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Raheem Sterling

Penalty taker Enzo Fernandez

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Chelsea v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

The net has bulged at both ends in seven of the last ten competitive meetings and, given the attacking talent on show, this may be more open than many expect.

Over 4.5 Arsenal corners

The Gunners have had more corners than any other team in the Premier League this season, racking up 69 at an average of 8.6 per outing.

Conor Gallagher to be shown a card

The Chelsea man has committed 16 fouls in eight Premier League appearances this term and was booked in both league meetings with Arsenal last season.

Price guide: 7-1

