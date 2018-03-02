Charging Benfica look in the mood to blitz Maritimo

Benfica striker Jonas has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season

Primeira Liga

FreeSports, 6.15pm Saturday

Benfica are doing all they can to keep up the pressure on Primeira Liga leaders Porto and can register a fifth successive victory by brushing aside Maritimo at the Stadium of Light.

Maritimo consolidated seventh place with a 3-2 victory at home to Vitoria Guimaraes last Saturday but have failed to score on five of their last six road trips.

Recommendation

Benfica to win 3-0

1pt 11-2 general

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Key stat

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport