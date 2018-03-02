Charging Benfica look in the mood to blitz Maritimo
Maritimo have struggled for goals in recent road trips
Primeira Liga
FreeSports, 6.15pm Saturday
Benfica are doing all they can to keep up the pressure on Primeira Liga leaders Porto and can register a fifth successive victory by brushing aside Maritimo at the Stadium of Light.
Maritimo consolidated seventh place with a 3-2 victory at home to Vitoria Guimaraes last Saturday but have failed to score on five of their last six road trips.
Recommendation
Benfica to win 3-0
1pt 11-2 general
Key stat
Benfica are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures.
