Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Europe Benfica v Maritimo

Charging Benfica look in the mood to blitz Maritimo

Maritimo have struggled for goals in recent road trips

Benfica striker Jonas has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season
Benfica striker Jonas has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Primeira Liga 
FreeSports, 6.15pm Saturday

Benfica are doing all they can to keep up the pressure on Primeira Liga leaders Porto and can register a fifth successive victory by brushing aside Maritimo at the Stadium of Light.

Maritimo consolidated seventh place with a 3-2 victory at home to Vitoria Guimaraes last Saturday but have failed to score on five of their last six road trips.

Recommendation
Benfica to win 3-0
1pt 11-2 general

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Key stat
Benfica are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures.

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets