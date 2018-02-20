Chance dynamic duo for dual-forecast dabble

Value is thin on the ground for the Qatar Masters 72-hole matches, so punters looking for additional wagers on the Gulf gathering are advised to have a small stake on an outright dual forecast.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Jeunghun Wang stand out as the most likely title contenders in this weak European Tour event, and Ladbrokes go 200-1 about this dynamic duo filling the first two places on the leaderboard after four rounds of action at Doha Golf Club.

Olesen has twice finished in the top three in this tournament and the Dane, one of the best putters on the circuit, has moulded his game nicely into shape over recent weeks. Wang is the defending champion, having taken to the course like the proverbial duck to water on his debut last year.

In a field which is woefully short of strength in depth, Olesen and Wang, who have seven European Tour titles between them, will fully expect to be in the thick of things on Sunday.

Recommendation

Olesen-Wang dual forecast

0.5pt 200-1 Ladbrokes

