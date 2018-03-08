Champions Cork can steal an early march on title rivals

Cork City can become the new odds-on favourites for the SSE Airtricity Premier Division by beating Dundalk on their home patch this evening.

This hugely anticipated live game is more important to Dundalk – who already trail the champions by four points – than Cork.

The Lilywhites will also be conscious that they have gone seven games against the Rebels without tasting victory.

Generally there is not much in it when these teams meet but Cork look a more fluid outfit.



Dundalk failed to score in their first two games and look like a team in transition, which is consistent with the number of changes they have made.

While Cork had to replace Sean Maguire and Stephen Dooley, they seem to have done that as seamlessly as possible. Graham Cummins has been sensational since returning from Scotland.

A trip to Oriel will hold no fear for Cork so odds of 4-5 about them not losing make plenty of appeal.

They are solid at the back and shouldn’t be too troubled by Patrick Hoban, who lacks the pace to expose them, for all that he impressed in last week’s 8-0 thrashing of Limerick.



Prior to that hiding, Limerick conceded precious few chances in their opening two games and they know that the visit of Bray is a rare chance for them to be bullish about themselves.

Bray look mentally fragile and poor at the back. Backing the hosts in the draw-no-bet market makes plenty of appeal.

Derry look capable of surprising Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, where they tend to play well.

The visitors’ confidence should have been helped by their win at Bohemians and pound-for-pound they look a really talented side – it is just a case of them producing it when it matters.

Rovers, meanwhile, still look vulnerable defensively.

Recommendations

Cork or draw double chance

4pts 4-5 bet365

Limerick draw no bet

3pts 6-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Derry draw no bet

1pt 11-4 general

