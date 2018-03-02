Champions Celtic unlikely to humiliate Morton
William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Morton have been rated like they are a team from Greenland, not Greenock, by bookmakers and look a great bet to cover a generous handicap in this lunchtime fixture at Celtic.
Yes, Jim Duffy's side are away at the champions who are going for back-to-back trebles, but the Hoops haven't been close to their best recently and Brendan Rodgers could rest a couple of players.
Morton should comfortably make a playoff spot in the Ladbrokes Championship and Duffy always has his team organised so they rarely get thrashed by anyone.
Even if they lose, they are likely to give a decent account of themselves and it's far from impossible that they will score.
Recommendation
Morton +3 on handicap
2pts 5-4 Coral
Ladbrokes Premiership standings
Sky Bet Championship standings
Bet on this match at soccerbase.com
Team news
Celtic
The Bhoys are without long-term injury victims Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes and Patrick Roberts.
Morton
Ross Forbes and Jai Quitongo will be missing due to injuries.
Key stat
Morton haven't lost an away game since September at Dundee United.
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport