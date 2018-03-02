Champions Celtic unlikely to humiliate Morton

William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Morton have been rated like they are a team from Greenland, not Greenock, by bookmakers and look a great bet to cover a generous handicap in this lunchtime fixture at Celtic.

Yes, Jim Duffy's side are away at the champions who are going for back-to-back trebles, but the Hoops haven't been close to their best recently and Brendan Rodgers could rest a couple of players.

Morton should comfortably make a playoff spot in the Ladbrokes Championship and Duffy always has his team organised so they rarely get thrashed by anyone.

Even if they lose, they are likely to give a decent account of themselves and it's far from impossible that they will score.

Recommendation

Morton +3 on handicap

2pts 5-4 Coral

Team news

Celtic

The Bhoys are without long-term injury victims Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong, Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes and Patrick Roberts.

Morton

Ross Forbes and Jai Quitongo will be missing due to injuries.

Key stat

Morton haven't lost an away game since September at Dundee United.

