Callum Smith can make a statement with early knockout

George Groves will be at ringside in Germany to watch Callum Smith take on late stand-in Nieky Holzken in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final, but nobody is expecting an upset.

Groves sealed his place in the final last week with a comfortable points win over Chris Eubank jnr and, assuming he recovers from a shoulder injury in time, he will face the winner of Smith v Holzken at the O2 Arena in London on June 2.

Smith was meant to have fought German veteran Jurgen Brahmer, but he was forced to pull out with an illness earlier this week giving Holzken his big chance. He has been chalked up as a 14-1 underdog, and the main problem for punters seems to be working out how long he will last.



It's 1-5 that Smith wins by knockout, you can back under 5.5 rounds at evens and he's 8-1 to win in the first round, as he did when winning the British title against Rocky Fielding.

Holzken is something of an unknown and is making a huge step up in class to take on Smith. He is undefeated after 13 fights, and ten knockouts suggests he can bang, but he is likely to be outgunned by Smith, who has 17 KOs from 23 wins.

With Groves at ringside Smith will have extra motivation to make a statement, and he can brush aside Holzken with the minimum of fuss to seal his place in the final.

Yarde can nail another quick finish

European light-heavyweight champion Anthony Yarde is expected to maintain his knockout streak when he defends his belt against Frenchman Tony Averlant.

Yarde has won his last 12 by KO and is just 1-6 to blast through Averlant, who has lost nine and been stopped twice before.

None of Yarde's previous 14 fights have gone past four rounds, and with under 4.5 rounds available at 10-11 the advice is to expect another quick finish.

