Cagliari can offer some resistance against Napoli
Serie A leaders unlikely to cut loose
Serie A
BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Monday
Napoli have conceded just once in six away league games and they can once again highlight their defensive qualities by winning at Cagliari.
However, Napoli are rarely emphatic winners on the road - three of their last five away league wins have been by a one-goal margin - and punters should expect the hosts to offer stiff resistance.
Recommendation
Napoli & under 3.5 goals
2pts 23-20 Coral
Key stat
Cagliari's last four home games have featured under 3.5 goals.
