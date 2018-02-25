Racing Post Home
Football Cagliari v Napoli

Cagliari can offer some resistance against Napoli

Serie A leaders unlikely to cut loose

Dries Mertens (second left) has helped guide Napoli to the top of Serie A
Dries Mertens (second left) has helped guide Napoli to the top of Serie A
Getty
1 of 1
By Aaron Ashley

Serie A
BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Monday

Napoli have conceded just once in six away league games and they can once again highlight their defensive qualities by winning at Cagliari.

However, Napoli are rarely emphatic winners on the road - three of their last five away league wins have been by a one-goal margin - and punters should expect the hosts to offer stiff resistance.

Recommendation
Napoli & under 3.5 goals
2pts 23-20 Coral

Serie A standings

Key stat
Cagliari's last four home games have featured under 3.5 goals.

Today's top sports betting stories

