Cagliari can offer some resistance against Napoli

Dries Mertens (second left) has helped guide Napoli to the top of Serie A

Serie A

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Monday

Napoli have conceded just once in six away league games and they can once again highlight their defensive qualities by winning at Cagliari.



However, Napoli are rarely emphatic winners on the road - three of their last five away league wins have been by a one-goal margin - and punters should expect the hosts to offer stiff resistance.

Recommendation

Napoli & under 3.5 goals

2pts 23-20 Coral

Key stat

Cagliari's last four home games have featured under 3.5 goals.

