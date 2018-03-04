Burned-out Las Palmas should offer little resistance
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday
Struggling Las Palmas put a big effort in to hold Barcelona to a 0-0 draw on Thursday and they may not have much left to give in Galicia.
Celta Vigo still have an outside chance of competing for Europa League qualification and they haven't lost a home game since December.
Recommendation
Celta-Celta double result
1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five home games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five home games