Burned-out Las Palmas should offer little resistance

Andreu Fontas of Celta de Vigo in action against Barcelona

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Struggling Las Palmas put a big effort in to hold Barcelona to a 0-0 draw on Thursday and they may not have much left to give in Galicia.

Celta Vigo still have an outside chance of competing for Europa League qualification and they haven't lost a home game since December.

Recommendation

Celta-Celta double result

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five home games.

