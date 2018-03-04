Racing Post Home
Football Celta Vigo v Las Palmas

Burned-out Las Palmas should offer little resistance

Andreu Fontas of Celta de Vigo in action against Barcelona
Andreu Fontas of Celta de Vigo in action against Barcelona
David Ramos
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Struggling Las Palmas put a big effort in to hold Barcelona to a 0-0 draw on Thursday and they may not have much left to give in Galicia.

Celta Vigo still have an outside chance of competing for Europa League qualification and they haven't lost a home game since December.

Recommendation
Celta-Celta double result
1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last five home games.

La Liga standings

