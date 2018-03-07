Brisbane Broncos can kick-off with victory over Dragons

Dragons v Broncos

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 9.05am Thursday

Brisbane Broncos have won four of their last five meetings with St George Illawarra Dragons and they look a touch of value to continue their dominance in the NRL season opener.

The Broncos were the second-highest scoring side in the competition last season, running in 597 points at a shade of just under 25 per game.

Cowboys ready to go one better

2017 NRL regular-season standings

They finished third in the regular season and won two playoff games before succumbing to champions Melbourne Storm in the preliminary finals.

Many are tipping the Gold Coast outfit to go long again and they won't be without their backers at around 11-1 for Grand Final glory.

For this assignment they are sent out as underdogs at 6-5 with the Dragons 19-20 to get off to the perfect start.



The handicaps hand the visitors just a two-point start with a close encounter expected.

The Dragons have recruited heavily with England forward James Graham joining the Red Vee alongside former Broncos star, Ben Hunt.

Hunt played through the ranks at Brisbane and will be desperate to shine in his first outing against his former club.

The Broncos, though, look a far more settled unit and it may pay to back them to come out on top in a tight encounter.

Recommendation

Brisbane Broncos

2pts 6-5 Sky Bet

